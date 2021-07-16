Infinity Ward Developing Call of Duty 2022 Campaign and Multiplayer Modes

Call of Duty 2022 will reportedly see Infinity Ward handling development on the single player, multiplayer and coop modes.

Activision has held its cards close to its chest as far as next year’s Call of Duty is concerned, so leaks from insiders like Tom Henderson have been the only way to theorize on the direction that the series will be taking. The publisher is continually looking to the future and how to evolve the series to edge out the competition, so while Sledgehammer Games beavers away on Slipstream, work on Call of Duty 2022 is just beginning.

Thanks to these job opportunities at Infinity Ward it looks like this studio is sticking to its guns on the game to follow Slipstream. The company is seeking a single player gameplay designer, a level designer who specializes in single player and coop content and a senior artificial intelligence engineer.

Infinity Ward developed Modern Warfare 2019, which was received warmly as a soft reboot of the series. These listings have buzzwords and phrases like “highly polished cinematic experiences that impactfully draw out emotion while retaining maximum player agency,” or a very long way of saying “it will be quite like watching a movie but the player might be asked to make a choice on occasion.” That’s a bit like Black Ops Cold War, so that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Furthermore, those who have been turned off by Battlefield 2042’s missing campaign mode will be able to rely on Call of Duty to scratch that itch.

Recently, Glen Schofield gave his opinion about the perception that games in the series are a copy and paste job saying: “People nowadays think a Call of Duty game is… you know, just put it through a grinder and another one will come out.” We have a full article about what he said here.