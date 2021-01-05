Injustice 2 and Torchlight III Among Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass this Month

2021 is only getting started, and to kick off January proper Microsoft has a selection of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass. Leading the pack is Injustice 2 (which we gave a perfect score to back in 2017), though fans of FTL will want to get their fix in before the middle of the month. There’s a handful of new Xbox Games Pass Ultimate perks for subscribers to take advantage of, and a bonus point event lasting till the end of January.

Starting on January 7th, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to several different games. As usual not all are on PC or Console, so it helps to read the fine print. Anything releasing on Xbox Game Pass for console will also support streaming to Android devices via xCloud, so that’s nice.

Releasing on Xbox Game Pass the month of January are:

Injustice 2 (Android, Console, and PC) – January 7

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update ( Android and Console) – January 7

The Little Acre (Android and Console) [email protected] – January 7

Neoverse (PC) [email protected] – January 14

Torchlight III ( Android and Console) [email protected] – January 14

What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) [email protected] – January 14

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) [email protected] – January 14

On the other end of the spectrum, these are the games that will leave Xbox Game Pass on January 15th.

FTL: Faster Than Light (PC)

My Friend Pedro (Console and PC)

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Console)

Tekken 7 (Console)

There are a few new Ultimate perks for subscribers to take advantage of. These are:

Spellbreak – Chapter 1 Pass (Claim by April 8 )

Enhance your Chapter progression with reputation bonuses, rewards, gold, more quests, and exclusive cosmetics with this Chapter 1: The Spellstorm Pass!

(Claim by April 8 Enhance your Chapter progression with reputation bonuses, rewards, gold, more quests, and exclusive cosmetics with this Chapter 1: The Spellstorm Pass! World of Warships: Legends – Holiday Cruisers ( Claim by April 1)

Get two versatile light cruisers in World of Warships: Legends just in time for the holidays in the new Xbox Game Pass Holiday Cruisers bundle.

Claim by April 1) Get two versatile light cruisers in World of Warships: Legends just in time for the holidays in the new Xbox Game Pass Holiday Cruisers bundle. World of Tanks – Legend of War Pack (Claim by March 31)

Help aide your fight to become the undisputed hero of war and download the Legend of War Pack This bundle features three Premium tanks from different nations, a full week of premium time, and loads of gold to use on consumables, ammo, and more.

Nothing too crazy here, but there is a double points event taking place during the month of January. Any points earned from Ultimate Quests for EA Play and Xbox Series X|S Optimized titles will net subscribers double the points. That said, the EA Play quests may be easier to knock out than the Series X|S, seeing as those two consoles are still hard to come by for the majority of Xbox owners out there.