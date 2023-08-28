Is Armored Core 6 Too Hard? Fans’ Thoughts Are Split

Image: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco

Armored Core 6 is the latest game from the critically acclaimed developer FromSoftware. Considering the developer is known for their challenging games, i.e., the Soulsborne games, it was expected for the latest Armored Core game to be tough as well. Fans have been playing through the game since its launch, and a lot were vocal about the game’s difficulty. Is Armored Core 6 too hard? Well, that depends on who you ask.

How Hard is Armored Core 6?

Armored Core 6 puts players against large boss fights and fast-paced enemies, similar to other FromSoftware titles. The great thing about the games the developer puts out is that they offer incredible customization options to counter the difficulty and allow the player a better chance at surviving the challenging fights. Armored Core 6 is no different, as it provides some of the deepest customization for builds, allowing players to fine-tune how difficult they want the experience to be.

What makes Armored Core 6 so difficult for some players is the early game, where there are not a lot of strong parts available in the Garage. This frustrates players against the first AH12 Helicopter boss and Balteus, each highly demanding. The game doesn’t provide enough customization, ridding players of the opportunity to go into the Garage and fine-tune their builds for an easier experience.

Some players were so disappointed in its difficulty that they took to Reddit saying, “AC6 should have difficulty settings.” while some stated, “easier than Elden Ring.” Throughout these Reddit posts that I scrolled through, it was about 50/50 on whether the game is too hard, but those who think it is, more often than not, mentioned the first AH12 Helicopter Boss and Balteus. Once again, pointing to the early game.

Armored Core 6 becomes a much more manageable experience as you progress past these two early-game fights. Not to say it’s not hard at all, but more parts are available to the players, allowing them to switch it up when a specific build doesn’t work out. For example, at one point, I added a Stun Needle to each shoulder, with Gatling Guns on each hand, which absolutely obliterates enemies and bosses alike, where it’s almost an instant stagger.

So, to answer whether Armored Core 6 is too hard, it is in the early parts of the game. Still, I don’t think it’s completely unfair. As an overall experience, it’s what should be expected from a FromSoftware title, and the difficulty hate from the community stems from players being overly frustrated. Players had the same thoughts with Elden Ring when it was first released, and then the “it’s too hard” talk died down when players started to understand how the combat actually works.

If you’re interested in seeing what the community says about Armored Core 6’s difficulty, check out the official Armored Core Reddit page, where players have voiced their concerns.

