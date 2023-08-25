How to Easily Defeat the AH12 HC Helicopter in Armored Core 6: PCA Heavy Combat Helicopter Boss Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In true FromSoftware fashion, the first boss in Armored Core 6 can be considered a reality check for all who thought they mastered the game’s mechanics during the previous portions of the prologue, given its ability to completely demolish your defenses in a flash. But it’s actually possible to defeat the boss pretty easily by applying a certain strategy. Here’s how to defeat the AH12 HC Helicopter in Armored Core 6.

How to Beat the AH12 HC Helicopter Boss in Armored Core 6

The key to defeating the AH12 HC Helicopter in Armored Core 6 will lie in two things, placing and speed, as we will be focusing on staying close to the boss and on using mainly our blade to deal a great deal of damage and staggering it, all while avoiding his outbursts and missiles.

To do that, after scanning the pilot’s license, first head to the top of the structure on the left, and stay there until the helicopter enters the boss area. Once it does, rush towards it and perform a series of Blade strikes (you will only be able to perform 2 before your blade overheats).

Doing so will allow you to deal a good chunk of damage even before the boss begins attacking, all while also allowing you to place yourself directly below it by heading to the ground immediately after. Once you reach the floor below the boss, wait for the immediate energy recharge, and then fly up to strike it another two times with your now available blade.

After the four strikes, the PCA Heavy Combat Helicopter will become staggered, so head down and then immediately back up towards it in order to perform another series of hits to maximum effect.

Once the boss loses around half of its AP, it will attempt to distance itself from you. Don’t follow it, as doing so will make you an easy target. Instead, get cover behind one of the structures and wait for the helicopter to come close and briefly turn its back to maneuver.

Once it does, rush in and perform another series of strikes before heading down. Now just repeat the process two more times in quick succession in order to defeat the game’s first boss.

If you are like me and failed to connect the definitive slash before the boss backs away, don’t panic and instead focus on avoiding his outburst while making use of your missiles and primary weapon. As the boss will very likely be staggered, they will deal decent damage. Once you get close, just perform one or a few Blade strikes to finish the fight once and for all.

This guide was made while playing Armored Core 6 on PS5.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023