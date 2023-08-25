Best Weapons to Beat ACs in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fast enemies can be the bane of your existence in Armored Core 6. You’re given a powerful mobile arsenal with an impressive amount of speed yourself, but sometimes targeting systems or skill with manual aim just isn’t quite enough when a speedy AC runs circles around you. Instead of letting your opponents thumb their noses at you while dodging your attacks, learn the best weapons to beat the ACs you face in Armored Core 6!

Best Weapons for Fighting Fast Enemies and ACs in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Your best general options for weapons to fight fast enemies and ACs in Armored Core 6 are usually melee weapons, heavy automatic weapons, and vertical missiles. You can generally assume projectiles with homing, cannons, and plasma aren’t going to be as effective as the enemy can often shake them off.

Melee weapons you should consider include the following:

Pulse Blade HI-32: BU-TT/A

Laser Lance VE-67LLA

Laser Dagger VP-67LD

Stun Baton VP-67EB

Pile Bunker PB-033M ASHMEAD

Any of these options are reasonable as they punish fast enemies for getting close, and tear through their often meager defenses like paper. The Laser Lance in particular is great for closing the distance with blazing speed and shattering the enemy, while the Laser Dagger is great for laying down a series of devastating hits. You’ll notice I omitted the Laser Blade; while it’s great for taking on multiple threats, it’s just too slow to be effective here.

The Pulse Blade is among your first weapons and is great not only for tearing down enemies with a sweet 2-hit combo but also for shredding Pulse defenses. Most importantly, once you’re close to even fast enemies with melee weapons, they are hard to miss, a key reason to use these.

Meanwhile, other stars in these instances include variants of the shoulder-mounted vertical missile and vertical plasma missile launchers, and the Gatling Gun. Heavy automatic weapons like the Gatling Gun DF-GA-08 HU-BEN keep the pressure on the enemy, and if they get too close, a shotgun blast can do them in if you favor Dual Trigger builds. That or just dual-wield Gatling Guns, a guilty pleasure of mine. You’ll laugh at how easy it makes Arena mode.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023