Is God of War Ragnarok Coming to PS4?

God of War Ragnarok will be playable this year on the PlayStation 4. Plus, you can upgrade your game later if you decide to buy a PlayStation 5. The sequel to the first God of War will carry on through a Norse mythology setting. It first seemed like the game would be only for the PS5 because of the technological bar it set, but we know now that the game will be on the PS4 as well. And though God of War Ragnarok will not come out until Nov. 2022, we have tons of details on the latest entry into the latest PlayStation Studios game. See here if the game is coming to PC.

When Does God of War Ragnarok Release on PS4 and PS5?

God of War Ragnarok will be playable on Nov. 9, 2022, on both the PS4 and the PS5. If you purchase the PS4 version of the game and upgrade to the PS5 afterward, you will get the digital version of God of War Ragnarok on PS5 at a discounted price. Sadly, it will not be a free upgrade, but this discounted price should help offset some of the financial burdens of being asked to pay the full price twice between two consoles.

Do note, however, that if you have a PS4 disc copy of God of War Ragnarok, you can only upgrade if you have a PS5 that also has a disc drive which you can put your PS4 disc inside.

Differences Between PS4 and PS5 Versions of God of War Ragnarok

There will be some major differences to discuss between the PS4 and the PS5 versions of God of War Ragnarok. However, there is no major change in the gameplay, the story or the game’s content.

The PS5 version will obviously be superior graphically with its power coming from an enhanced SSD, but the difference in price may shift some buyers to looking at the PS4 as a solid alternative. The PS4 version of God of War Ragnarok will cost $60 while the PS5 version will cost $70.

Is the $10 difference really worth it? We will see once the game releases later this year.

God of War Ragnarok will release on Nov. 9 this year on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.