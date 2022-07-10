God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studios’ latest enstallment to the God of War franchise, will release on PS4 and PS5 later this year with much anticipation from fans. The game is set to bring Kratos and Atreus’ journey through the Norse mythology and with a set release date published on Twitter by Playstation, we know now that the game will release on console in November. But, when will God of War Ragnarok release on PC? That is what we will try to answer with this guide. Read on to find out what we know.

When Will God of War Ragnarok Release on PC?

Finally satiating fans’ hunger for more God of War content, Playstation put out a tweet giving fans a hard release date on God of War Ragnarok. However, fans are now wondering when the game will come to PC since the first installment in the rebooted series came to PC earlier this year in January.

God of War Ragnarök launches on PS4 & PS5 November 9, 2022. More info from Santa Monica Studio: https://t.co/GUmUZUl5NO pic.twitter.com/jMbTswDp4j — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 6, 2022

A new cinematic trailer was released called “Father and Son” was released on YouTube to showcase the new release date for the game. The epic trailer shows Kratos and Atreus fighting draugr on a mountain while Odin’s ravens watch from above. After Kratos is flung from the cliff, Atreus follows his father down the side to which they land and stand side by side in front of the massive wolf Fenrir, which comes from Norse legend.

Fans are no doubt excited for the release date to God of War Ragnarok to finally be released, but some gamers will be left disappointed. A PC God of War Ragnarok release is something PC gamers have been clamoring for. But, with God of War Ragnarok set to arrive on November 9, PC gamers will be left to wait much longer since there is no official release date on when PC gamers can get their hands on the game.

