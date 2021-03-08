It Takes Two Features Refreshing Co-Op Play in Fresh Trailer

If you’ve been as excited for Hazelight’s next adventureas I am, March 26 couldn’t come any sooner. After falling in love with their first EA Originals title A Way Out, I personally can’t wait to see what they have in store for this lighthearted tale of a rather grim subject. Thankfully, the team has at least one more taste of the adventure for us in today’s reveal. Posted on the official Electronic Arts YouTube channel , It Takes Two makes it clear that it will focus heavily on unique co-op play . You can check out the trailer below!

As two parents consider divorce due to their increasingly strained relationship, their daughter wishes for nothing but their family to become one again. A magical world for said parents seems like just the way to fix that. As these two parents, you and your co-op partner must work to fix the various parts of their strained relationship and seek to make them whole again. This weaves perfectly into the gameplay, including moments where the two of you must tackle a vacuum the father was supposed to fix. You’ll also have to handle the family greenhouse, now overrun as a result of abandoning their passion. All of this weaves into the world to create a beautiful yet realistic adventure through the woes of divorce for parents and children.

If you’re excited about It Takes Two, the game arrives on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on March 26. Best of all, only one person has to purchase the game! The other can download the friend pass and play through the game completely free with you. What more could you ask for?

