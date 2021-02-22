It Takes Two Shows Off Explosive Puzzles in New Gameplay Trailer

Several years ago, the team at game developer Hazelight shocked the world with its emotionally engaging co-op title A Way Out. It’s even one I gave a go at myself, and thoroughly enjoyed thanks to some solid game mechanics. Given how gritty that title was, it’d only make sense that their next title, It Takes Two would be similarly gritty, right? Not exactly. As shown in much of the promotional material and the latest gameplay trailer, It Takes Two’s gritty atmosphere is more the underlying theme than the focus of the game itself. You can check out the trailer below to see what I mean.

As you can see, the legend himself Josef “F*** the Oscars!” Fares is back once again to tell us about his new game. It Takes Two follows the story of a couple who’s decided that divorce is their only option. As is often the case though, their daughter is scared and doesn’t want that to happen. In this reality though, the couple has been transported to her dolls and now must work with a living book to repair their relationship. As I said, this story is very different than A Way Out, but the gameplay offers up some serious promise.

Much of the tasks you perform in It Takes Two will require both hands to make work. One particularly interesting example they showed was a wasp’s nest appearing in the family tree due to the husband’s negligence. With the help of the neighboring squirrels though, the two will look to work together for an explosive combo which should handle most of the wasps. It doesn’t come across as the most humane, but should still be an interesting experience within the game.

Regardless of how moral the game comes across as It Takes Two should be an emotional thrill ride on release if A Way Out and the gameplay trailer are anything to go off of. Are you excited to play this co-op adventure? Let us know in the comments below.

It Takes Two releases for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on March 26, 2021.