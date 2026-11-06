JD Vance said ‘everyone knows why we lost’ and called to change ties with Israel, and a Trump official says he’s building a ‘new right’

Vice President JD Vance is looking to build a new alliance with voters who feel left behind by the current political climate, according to Fox News Digital. The outlet reported that Vance is attempting to shape his own messaging to address the Republican performance this midterm as the 2028 election cycle approaches.

The vice president took to X to share his thoughts on why the party struggled, writing, “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.” He further noted, “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

According to the BBC, the statement is seen as a way for Vance to carve out an identity separate from President Trump. The vice president outlined a four-point plan for the future, writing, “1) End the war 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation 3) Put America First 4) Change our relationship to Israel.”

This is the new rallying cry

A Trump official told Fox News Digital that Vance’s four tasks are the rallying cry for the “new right,” a group that aligns with the original “America First” movement but pushes for a shift in foreign policy priorities. The official said this is not a total break from the president, but a way to speak directly to voters who, in the official’s view, feel betrayed by Trump’s alignment with Israel.

One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026

Fox News noted that some on the political right have tied the Iran war to Israel, specifically Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s influence. The official said Vance is positioning himself as the candidate for those who want to maintain the “America First” movement while moving away from specific international entanglements.

Fox News also noted that the vice president has been a loyal ally to Trump, though his stance on the Iran conflict has reportedly been an open secret for some time. Per the outlet, Vance has been vocal in his opposition to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Some GOP lawmakers have reportedly moved to pin the losses on Hegseth.

Democrats secured 54 Senate seats, with races still being counted in places like Alaska, Fox News reported. While Vance is considered a top contender for the 2028 nomination alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he has not officially announced a campaign.

The BBC reported that Trump responded calmly to the vice president’s comments. When asked about the post, the president told reporters, “I know how he feels about it. I think it was… I think it was fine.”

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