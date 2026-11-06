Trump once tweeted that Katy Perry ‘must have been drunk when she married Russell Brand,’ and it resurfaced the day Brand was found guilty and jailed

A 2014 tweet from Donald Trump claiming Katy Perry “must have been drunk” when she married Russell Brand has resurfaced after Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault, as reported by VT. The British actor appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, where a jury delivered verdicts on all counts after two days of deliberations.

Brand, 51, was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was found not guilty of two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault, with the allegations made by six women.

Mr. Justice Bennathan told the Get Him to the Greek star to expect a “significant custodial term” and remanded him into custody. “My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody,” the judge said. Brand is set to be sentenced on Monday.

This feud goes back more than a decade

Brand married Perry in a Hindu wedding near the Ranthambore tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan, India, in October 2010, after the two met on the set of Get Him to the Greek. Brand filed for divorce in December 2011, citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalized in July 2012.

.@katyperry must have been drunk when she married Russell Brand @rustyrockets – but he did send me a really nice letter of apology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2014

In 2014, Trump wrote on Twitter that he had seen Brand on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and asked, “What the hell do people see in Russell?” He called Brand “a major loser!” and followed up 10 minutes later by claiming Perry “must have been drunk when she married Russell Brand,” adding that Brand “did send me a really nice letter of apology!”

Brand hit back, asking Trump, “Are you drunk when you write these tweets? Or does that foam you spray on your bald head make you high?” He then joked about Trump’s family inheritance and shared an article calling Trump a “deadbeat” as Trump looked to run for president in 2016.

Trump mentioned Perry again, writing, “Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand. There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!” In another post, he wrote that he thought Brand’s “mind is fried” and called him “a total joke, a dummy who is lost!”

Brand firmly denied all allegations before the verdict. The Metropolitan Police said Brand is also being investigated over further allegations of sexual offenses made by two other women and has already been questioned by officers. The Met said the investigation “remains ongoing,” adding, “The suspect has previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations.”

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