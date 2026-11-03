Britney Spears says Kevin Federline wouldn’t let her use the bathroom when picking up their kids, and that Jamie Lynn never let her hold her niece

Britney Spears declared she will find a new family after accusing her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and ex-husband, Kevin Federline, of making her feel like a slave. She made the claims in an Instagram post shared alongside a photo of Dakota Fanning giving the middle finger in the 2003 movie “Uptown Girls.”

As reported by Page Six, Britney first took aim at Jamie Lynn over family visits during the COVID pandemic. She claimed her sister “never let me hold [my niece] Ivy [sic] one time” when she visited Louisiana on two-week trips.

Britney also went after Federline, the father of her sons, Sean Preston, 21, and Jayden James, 20. She alleged, “Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up.” She added that the pair did secret things behind her back while all she ever did was work for her father.

Federline has been facing financial trouble of his own

It is unclear what prompted the post, but it came days after reports surfaced that Federline is dealing with financial problems. He allegedly owes City National Bank at least $117,704 for a credit card, a line of credit, and an overdraft line.

Britney Spears calls out sister Jamie Lynn and ex Kevin Federline in a fiery new post, vowing to 'find a new family.' Here's what she claimed and why it hits hard. pic.twitter.com/uNjOx2QV4c — MEAWW Entertainment (@meawwofficial) November 2, 2026

The debt comes after Britney made her final child support payment to Federline around late November 2024. The Grammy winner, who was married to Federline from 2004 to 2007, paid him $40,000 a month while he raised their sons. After Sean Preston turned 18 in 2023, the payments dropped to $20,000 and continued until Jayden James finished high school.

Federline also faced a lawsuit from Bank of America in February for $12,186.64. The case was dismissed with prejudice four months later.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been estranged for years, largely over Britney’s conservatorship and her finances. Britney has said she felt betrayed that her family, including Jamie Lynn, did not help her escape the conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. In 2023, she accused her sister of profiting from the family’s fame and assets.

The feud escalated in 2022 while Jamie Lynn was promoting her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” In interviews for the book, Jamie Lynn described Britney’s behavior as “erratic” and “paranoid.” Britney responded on social media by calling her sister a “selfish little brat,” and her legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter.

A source close to Jamie Lynn has since disputed Britney’s account. The insider told Page Six that Jamie Lynn and her husband, Jamie Watson, are not concerned about the post. The source maintained that Britney did hold Ivey during a 2020 visit to Louisiana.

Federline has also shared his own account publicly. In 2025, he released a memoir about their sons, “You Thought You Knew,” which Britney called “extremely hurtful and exhausting.” Representatives for Federline and Jamie Lynn did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Kevin Federline’s side of the story, as the bathroom claim comes solely from Britney’s Instagram post.

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