A surgeon in training says she came back from a 13-hour OR shift after missing checkout, and her Hilton hotel ended up calling the police on her

A medical student and podiatry surgeon in training says a Hilton hotel in Orlando called the police on her during a checkout dispute. Steffi (stefficasi), who calls herself The Pretty Podiatrist on Instagram and TikTok, got hundreds of thousands of views as she shared her experience on the last day of her externship.

In her post caption, Steffi said she finished a 13-hour surgical shift and returned to her hotel in downtown Orlando around 8:30 PM. She admitted she missed the noon checkout time and had not arranged for an extra night. Before arriving back, she said she learned her father had been charged approximately $250 by the hotel. She assumed this was payment for another night, which she hoped would allow her to rest instead of driving three hours back home to Miami, Florida.

She said that when she got to the front desk, staff informed her that the charge was a penalty for the late checkout, not a room rental. Steffi wrote that when she asked if she could pay to stay another night, the situation escalated. “She disputed my late-checkout arrangement, called me a liar, and told me I had to collect my belongings and leave,” Steffi wrote. She said she told staff that if she were let into a room, she would stay because she believed she had already paid, but made it clear to her viewers she didn’t actually do that.

The front desk then called the police

Steffi said the front desk then called the police. Talking to her viewers in the video, she said, “I’ve never had police called on me before. I felt humiliated, overwhelmed, and deeply disappointed.” She added that the situation was eventually resolved with the help of the officers, and she was allowed to stay in the room.

According to Points Crowd, late checkout is generally a request-based courtesy rather than a guaranteed perk for most members. While Diamond Reserve members receive a guaranteed 4 PM late checkout, other tiers, including standard Diamond members, must request it based on availability. Points Crowd notes that hotels often deny these requests during high occupancy or events.

Among the hundreds of comments, Hilton responded and asked for her reservation details via direct message. It’s not clear whether anything came of that exchange. The response from her viewers was fairly mixed. Some users questioned why she didn’t get in touch with the hotel, with one TikToker noting that Steffi should have had at least “2 minutes in between cases to call Hilton” and extend her reservation. However, many more users pushed back.

Some defended her busy schedule. One Instagrammer said that if Steffi were operating on the critics’ families, they wouldn’t be as critical. Others pointed out that Steffi wasn’t upset about the checkout fine, since she admitted that was her fault.

One user pointed to the fact that she had been charged for her room but didn’t have one. “I work for hilton. Thats your room if they charge you. They charged you AND sold the room,” the user wrote. Another guest previously said her Hilton booking didn’t exist when she arrived.

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