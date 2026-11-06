A bride says American Airlines delays made her miss night one of her Mexico wedding, and with a $12 voucher ‘I can’t even buy a margarita’

A bride said several “pointless” American Airlines delays made her miss the start of her destination wedding weekend in Mexico, and the airline’s answer was a $12 food voucher. Regina McKay shared the complaint in a TikTok slideshow showing her stuck on an American Airlines flight, as reported by BroBible.

McKay’s overlay text read, “[Shoutout] to American Airlines for several pointless flight delays causing my fiance and I to MISS night one at our destination wedding with all our friends and family.” While she didn’t specify the exact length of the delay, she said the airline offered her a food voucher for the airport.

The voucher was worth only $12 and stated it was “not intended for the purchase of alcohol.” McKay wrote that she got the voucher “to make up for it” and added in her caption, “I can’t even buy a margarita with my $12 voucher.”

A $12 voucher doesn’t go far at an airport

McKay said in the comments that the airline was “looking for a lug nut for over 3 hours.” She said the festivities didn’t begin until Sunday, but her family had flown in from across the country, so she missed a whole day with them. “At least we’ll still have the big day, but it just stinks,” she wrote.

A full airport meal usually runs between $16 and $25, so the credit covers only part of one, per BroBible. The outlet noted that American Airlines used to call these “meal vouchers,” but after customers complained they couldn’t even cover a side dish, the company changed the wording to “food/beverage credits.” The airline also handed out a $12 voucher when it gate-checked a passenger’s medication bag and an engine issue kept it on the plane.

If the delays had happened entirely within the United States, lasted longer than four hours, and were caused by an issue within the airline’s control, McKay could have been entitled to more than a food voucher under the Department of Transportation’s commitments. That could include a hotel and transportation for an overnight delay, or rebooking on another American Airlines flight or a partner airline at no charge.

Follow-up posts show she arrived in Mexico, so if the delayed flight was international, she may be able to claim reasonable, documented expenses tied to the delay under the Montreal Convention, such as meals, accommodations, and transportation. Mexico also has its own passenger rights laws.

Other travelers shared similar experiences in the comments. One person said their manager’s American Airlines flight was delayed seven times in one weekend, while another wrote, “I had an american airlines flight that was for 6:40 PM. Got delayed until 7:00 AM the NEXT day.”

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