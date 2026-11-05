A man says his 23andMe results showed his mom’s father wasn’t the man she grew up believing, and his grandmother is ‘denying everything’

A TikToker named Trevor said his 23andMe DNA test showed that the man his mother grew up believing was her father wasn’t her biological father, and his grandmother is denying it. He shared the story in a TikTok video, as reported by the Daily Dot.

Trevor said he took the test through 23andMe in 2021 because he was curious about his family history, then put the results aside. Four years later, he said his curiosity returned, and he wanted to dig deeper into his mother’s side of the family, especially her biological father.

He said his mom hadn’t spent much time with her father growing up, and he never knew the man personally during his own childhood. The only reason he believed this man was his grandfather was because other family members had told him so.

Those home DNA kits can turn up a lot

As Trevor looked at his DNA matches, he began seeing a lot of unfamiliar names on his mother’s side. “So, the more I started doing the matches on the DNA, I started realizing that on my Mom’s side, there’s all of these people who I’m like, ‘Who are you?’” he said. He knew his grandmother’s brothers had kids with different partners, but he said these names were new to him, so his mother’s second cousin helped explain who some of them were.

Trevor said he used those names to keep researching, and after a year and a half of searching, he identified the man he believed was his mother’s biological father. The man had already passed away.

He then found a daughter of the man who he said looked so much like his mother that he became convinced she was his mother’s half sister. Trevor said she was cooperative when he reached out and agreed to take a DNA test, and he said the results confirmed she was his mother’s half sister.

Trevor said he took what he felt was undeniable proof to his grandmother, but she didn’t react the way he hoped. “My maternal grandmother, my mother’s mom, is denying everything. She can’t possibly believe that this is true. She’s telling me she doesn’t remember… And now she’s trying to prove me wrong,” he said.

Another woman said her Ancestry results revealed a secret her grandmother had taken to the grave. One commenter on Trevor’s video shared a similar experience, writing, “I found out at 58 that the man that I thought was my biological father wasn’t. Really rocked my world.”

Not everyone thought Trevor should keep pushing. Another commenter advised him to back off, writing, “Leave it and her alone… Not everyone wants to dig up the past; a curiosity to you could be trauma for someone else.”

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