Senator John Fetterman is currently polling higher among Pennsylvania Republicans than the state’s own GOP senator, Dave McCormick. This surprising shift in voter sentiment is highlighted by a recent poll conducted by the New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, and Siena University, which shows a significant realignment of how the senator is perceived across party lines.

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According to the data, 73 percent of Republicans in Pennsylvania now have a favorable opinion of Fetterman. In comparison, only 63 percent of Republicans hold a favorable view of McCormick, who is a former hedge fund CEO. Back in 2024, only 25 percent of Republicans viewed Fetterman favorably, so seeing that number jump to more than 7 in 10 is massive.

While Fetterman is winning over GOP voters, his standing within his own party has taken a hit. The poll found that 63 percent of registered Democrats in Pennsylvania view him unfavorably, while only 22 percent view him favorably. This is a sharp decline from 2024, when 74 percent of Democrats in the state viewed him in a positive light. The survey results are based on interviews with 760 voters conducted between August 17 and August 21, following a broader data collection process that spanned from April 28 to May 7 and included nearly 47,000 voters.

Fetterman has positioned himself as a centrist who isn’t afraid to call out his own party’s left-wing base

Fetterman’s newfound popularity with Republicans has naturally led to talk about whether he might jump ship and join the GOP before his 2028 reelection bid. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has even confirmed that he and other colleagues have reached out to Fetterman regarding a potential party switch.

Pennsylvania Republicans now view John Fetterman, a Democrat, more favorably than the state’s GOP senator, David McCormick, a New York Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena poll found. https://t.co/Q0c9TKvXqa — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 25, 2026

“I have had conversations with him in the past, as have many of my colleagues about the challenges he faces in his caucus. And there are many of us who, I think, would welcome the opportunity to have him join the Republican conference, but ultimately that’s a decision that’s up to him,” Thune told reporters last month.

Despite the speculation, Fetterman has been clear that he doesn’t intend to leave the Democratic Party. He has, however, laid out a specific condition that could change his mind. During an interview at the Hill Nation Summit in Washington, he explained his stance on his party’s relationship with Israel. “If our party ever becomes — and just makes it official — the anti-Israel party, that’s when I would leave because that’s been a moral clarity for me,” he said.

Fetterman also mentioned he “can’t understand why the Democratic Party” would shift its position on such a long-standing ally. He expressed major “concern” regarding the internal pressure from the progressive base to reduce aid for Israel, noting that his long-term worry is that the party will ultimately turn its back on the country.

The Democratic leadership is clearly working to keep him in the fold. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has been vocal about wanting Fetterman to stay. When asked about it last month, Schumer said, “Yes, and he is a very good member of Congress.” He further added, “People in our caucus very much like him and respect him and we’re a big-tent party. We can have a lot of different views in that party.”

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