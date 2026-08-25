Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image by Guillermo Romero from Pittsburgh, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0.
Category:
News
Politics

John Fetterman polls higher among Pennsylvania Republicans than the state’s GOP senator, new poll reveals

Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
|

Published: Aug 25, 2026 03:00 pm

Senator John Fetterman is currently polling higher among Pennsylvania Republicans than the state’s own GOP senator, Dave McCormick. This surprising shift in voter sentiment is highlighted by a recent poll conducted by the New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, and Siena University, which shows a significant realignment of how the senator is perceived across party lines.

Recommended Videos

According to the data, 73 percent of Republicans in Pennsylvania now have a favorable opinion of Fetterman. In comparison, only 63 percent of Republicans hold a favorable view of McCormick, who is a former hedge fund CEO. Back in 2024, only 25 percent of Republicans viewed Fetterman favorably, so seeing that number jump to more than 7 in 10 is massive.

While Fetterman is winning over GOP voters, his standing within his own party has taken a hit. The poll found that 63 percent of registered Democrats in Pennsylvania view him unfavorably, while only 22 percent view him favorably. This is a sharp decline from 2024, when 74 percent of Democrats in the state viewed him in a positive light. The survey results are based on interviews with 760 voters conducted between August 17 and August 21, following a broader data collection process that spanned from April 28 to May 7 and included nearly 47,000 voters.

Fetterman has positioned himself as a centrist who isn’t afraid to call out his own party’s left-wing base

Fetterman’s newfound popularity with Republicans has naturally led to talk about whether he might jump ship and join the GOP before his 2028 reelection bid. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has even confirmed that he and other colleagues have reached out to Fetterman regarding a potential party switch.

“I have had conversations with him in the past, as have many of my colleagues about the challenges he faces in his caucus. And there are many of us who, I think, would welcome the opportunity to have him join the Republican conference, but ultimately that’s a decision that’s up to him,” Thune told reporters last month.

Despite the speculation, Fetterman has been clear that he doesn’t intend to leave the Democratic Party. He has, however, laid out a specific condition that could change his mind. During an interview at the Hill Nation Summit in Washington, he explained his stance on his party’s relationship with Israel. “If our party ever becomes — and just makes it official — the anti-Israel party, that’s when I would leave because that’s been a moral clarity for me,” he said.

Fetterman also mentioned he “can’t understand why the Democratic Party” would shift its position on such a long-standing ally. He expressed major “concern” regarding the internal pressure from the progressive base to reduce aid for Israel, noting that his long-term worry is that the party will ultimately turn its back on the country.

The Democratic leadership is clearly working to keep him in the fold. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has been vocal about wanting Fetterman to stay. When asked about it last month, Schumer said, “Yes, and he is a very good member of Congress.” He further added, “People in our caucus very much like him and respect him and we’re a big-tent party. We can have a lot of different views in that party.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep writes about US and global politics with five years of experience under the belt. While he's not keeping up with the latest happenings at the Capitol Hill, you can find him grinding rank in one of the Valve MOBAs.