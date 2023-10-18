Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 Leaks Reveal a Fan-Favorite Dynamic Duo is Back [Spoilers]

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 ended with Yuji Itadori and his unusual ally Hiromi Higuruma leaping in to join the battle against Sukuna, and fans have spent the last two weeks wondering how this long-awaited skirmish will go. However, leaks and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 have revealed that the spotlight will be shifted to Kenjaku, who has kept himself busy doing nothing while Japan crumbles around him. However, this leisurely alone time will come to an abrupt end after he is confronted by two of the Culling Game’s most colorful participants: Iori Hazenoki and Fumihiko Takaba!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 Leaks: Kenjaku Kicks Back and Watches Gojo Die Like a Boss

Kenjaku and his myriad machinations have taken a backseat throughout recent chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen; however, leaks for Chapter 239 show that the chapter wastes no time bringing him back to the forefront. The chapter opens with a pink-haired reincarnated sorceress confronting Kenjaku, only to be killed almost immediately. Soon after, Hazenoki arrives to challenge Kenjaku, who responds by lying down, pulling out a cell phone, and watching recorded footage of Sukuna killing Satoru Gojo, casually commenting that the World’s Strongest Sorcerer was wearing a “good-looking face” when he died.

After explaining that he’s been using curses to observe the battle unfolding in Shinjuku, Kenjaku unleashes a tidal wave of cursed spirits against the reincarnated sorcerer. Hazenoki is soon overwhelmed and restrained, and Kenjaku explains that he plans to kill all of the Culling Game’s participants before moving forward with his master plan.

Takaba then leaps into the fray, striking a fittingly extravagant pose. Kenjaku responds by blasting the failed comedian with a flood of cursed spirits and is left flabbergasted when Takaba somehow survives the attack completely unscathed.

Related: Higuruma in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Leaks and Raw Scans: It’s Judgment Day [SPOILERS]

What Happens to Iori Hazenoki and Fumihiko Takaba?

Based on the scans, it doesn’t look like Hazenoki will survive his engagement with Kenjaku. If the image in one of the leaked panels is anything to go off of, the reincarnated sorcerer was a fatal blow by Kenjaku’s wave of cursed spirits. Still, he gives Kenjaku a sick burn on the way out by telling him that he should look at his feces every morning if he wants to study something so badly.

Takaba, on the other hand, manages to emerge from the Kenjaku’s attack unharmed and forces Kenjkau to drop his cavalier attitude. With Jujutus Kaisen back on its weekly schedule, fans won’t have to wait long to see how the battle between Kenjaku and Takaba will play out.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2023