Jurassic-World-Evolution-2-Breaks-Free-Later-This-Year

The Jurassic World series of movies is set to continue next summer with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion after much waiting. That’s not the only Jurassic World product coming though, as a sequel to the park builder Jurassic World Evolution was just announced during Summer Game Fest as Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Jurassic World Evolution released back in 2018 from Frontier Developments and allowed players to build their own park up with dinosaurs and keep it running. The game was decently received, though it definitely could have use some improvements to make it much better.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Announcement Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was introduced during today’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Life with an introduction by Jeff Goldblum himself, who will be voicing his character Ian Malcolm in the game. He is not the only actor from the films to be involved with the game, as Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing, will be lending her voice to the game as well.

The setting for this game is immediately after the events of the movie recent movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where the island is no more and dinosaurs are essentially out in the wild. As a result, this game moves away from the confines of the Muertes Archipelago. Hopefully this means this game can be much more ambitious in execution.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be arriving for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year.