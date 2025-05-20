‘Just not as strong of a candidate’: Virginia Republicans are starting to panic about Winsome Earle-Sears

Virginia Republicans are increasingly concerned about their prospects in the upcoming November elections, with particular worry surrounding gubernatorial nominee Winsome Earle-Sears. As reported by Brakkton Booker, Liz Crampton, and Ben Jacobs, GOP strategists and officials point to several factors contributing to a growing sense of doom within the party as they face what was already expected to be a challenging electoral environment.

Earle-Sears, who is currently serving as Lieutenant Governor, has had what many describe as a sluggish start to her campaign. As per the report, Republican insiders cite her slow fundraising efforts as a significant issue. According to campaign finance reports from vpap, in the first quarter, Earle-Sears raised $5.6 million compared to Democratic opponent Abigail Spanberger’s $16.3 million. This financial disadvantage has raised alarms about her ability to effectively compete in the general election.

Several controversies have further complicated Earle-Sears’ campaign. As noted by Politico, a fundraising email that compared Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs to slavery has drawn criticism. Additionally, watermarked stock photos appearing on her campaign website prompted one former Trump adviser, Chris LaCivita, to call her staff “amateurs.” Her previous hard-line stances on socially conservative issues have also raised questions about her appeal to voters in Virginia’s blue suburbs.

Republicans are divided on the campaign’s viability.

While some party members express confidence that Earle-Sears can turn things around, others are less optimistic. As quoted in the Politico report, “A lot of us are looking at it and saying, ‘I’d do it differently,'” said a senior GOP staffer who was granted anonymity to speak freely. “She’s a good person, she’d make a good governor, and she’s just not as strong of a candidate as we’d like to have.”

The campaign has recently shown signs of addressing these concerns. Earle-Sears launched her first ad highlighting her immigrant background and Marine service, and attended a fundraiser headlined by former President George W. Bush. Her team has also begun more aggressive attacks on Spanberger, particularly regarding the Democrat’s position on Virginia’s right-to-work law.

Some Republicans draw parallels to Glenn Youngkin’s successful 2021 gubernatorial campaign, noting that he also trailed in polls two months before eventually winning. Others highlight that the diverse Republican ticket, featuring Earle-Sears alongside candidates from different backgrounds, presents an opportunity to broaden the party’s appeal.

The electoral climate in Virginia presents additional challenges beyond the campaign itself. Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s conflicts with the state’s federal workforce and an intra-party feud over the lieutenant governor candidate have further complicated the GOP’s outlook. With Virginia’s changing demographics and the historical tendency for the state to vote against the party controlling the White House, Republicans acknowledge they face an uphill battle this November.

