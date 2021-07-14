Kazushige Nojima Has Written a Scenario for Final Fantasy X-3

In the latest Famitsu issue, there is a small interview bit with Tetsuya Nomura, Motomu Toriyama, and Kazushige Nojima, where the three talk about the potential for Final Fantasy X-3. This news is thanks to Ryokutya, and translation from aitaikimochi. When speaking on the title itself, Nomura informed Famitsu that Nojima has already written a scenario for a potential FFX-3, however, the concept is on hold for now. Toriyama further elaborates and explains that the current main project is Final Fantasy VII Remake, and any chance to make Final Fantasy X-3 will not be considered until the Remake project has been completed.

As for the project itself, Final Fantasy VII Remake is just the beginning of the grand scale remake of the beloved game, with the next installment, dubbed Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 or FF7R-2 by fans, already being worked on at Square Enix. 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake saw a rerelease on PlayStation 5 this past June, titled Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Intergrade expanded upon the main game’s ending with INTERmission, a collection of 2 brand new episodes featuring Yuffie Kisaragi as the main character, who was originally an optional party member in the original 1997 title. Our review of Intergrade can be found here, where we dive further into what made the PlayStation 5 release of Final Fantasy VII Remake so great.

Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-2 are some of the most beloved games in the series, which really says a lot considering the number of games there are in the Final Fantasy series. X-3 is something that has been both requested and expected for quite some time, and with the various pieces of X that have been released, we can piece together an idea of what a third entry would entail. Nojima wrote a novel titled Final Fantasy X-2.5: Price of Eternity, which was released back in 2013. There was also an audio drama he wrote, titled Final Fantasy X -Will-. Both of these would most likely lead into a potential Final Fantasy X-3 in some way, especially with the latter as it left room for much more to be explored. At the end of the day, we cannot wait to see if one day we do indeed get a Final Fantasy X-3 decades after FFX-2. We will have to wait for the completion of the Final Fantasy VII Remake project to find out!