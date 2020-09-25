Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Demo Dream Drops Next Month

Kingdom Hearts is getting the Final Fantasy: Theatrhythm treatment in the upcoming Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, and next month fans can try the combat/rhythm game for themselves with a free demo.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory demo lands mid-October on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch

In a gameplay demo broadcast earlier today from the 2020 Tokyo Game Show, producer Ichiro Hazama announced Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will have a free demo available in mid-October. No specific date was given, but the Kingdom Hearts Twitter account did confirm the demo would be on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

I enjoyed the first two Kingdom Hearts way back in the day, but fell off once the franchise started getting weird with all the spinoffs. In effect, I don’t have the same nostalgia for the series’ soundtrack as I do Final Fantasy’s (I’ve put in an embarrassing amount of time into Final Fantasy Theatrhythm: Final Curtain), but I do understand the appeal. Like Theatrhythm, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory wraps its rhythm gameplay around a pseudo-combat shell, though unlike the former, Melody of Memory sticks to the series’ iconic art-style and design.

As a Theatrhythm nerd I’ll probably give the demo a shot. I’m still interested in clearing Kingdom Hearts 3 at some point (thanks Game Pass), so I’m sure even I have a little bit of nostalgia left for the first two games’ soundtracks. Keep an eye out here for the official date when it’s announced.

- This article was updated on:September 25th, 2020