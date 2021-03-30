Kingdom Hearts Series Makes Its Debut On PC Through The Epic Games Store

Square Enix and Disney have published the Kingdom Hearts series on PC for the first time. The series is making its PC debut through the Epic Games Store with several titles available now.

Disney is offering another special deal for those who purchase Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC). Those in North America and select countries who make the purchase by May 31 will receive a three-month subscription to Disney+. If players already have a Disney+ subscription, they can enjoy the exclusive Epic Games Store “Elemental Encoder” Keyblade to use in-game.

Here’s the full list of Kingdom Hearts titles available on the Epic Games Store:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC)

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory

The iconic #KingdomHearts series is finally on PC! 💖 Join Sora & friends as they fight against the darkness in beloved Disney and Pixar worlds. Start your adventures today & save 20% on all KH games sold on the @EpicGames Store until April 6, 2021! ➡️ https://t.co/dwf8zPIr4o pic.twitter.com/Dja3BcSNlz — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) March 30, 2021

Along with the launch is a special 20% discount on all of the available Kingdom Hearts games on the Epic Games Store. The discount will end on April 6.

Regarding the PC launch, Kingdom Hearts Series Producer Ichiro Hazama stated:

“Millions of people around the world have long been enjoying the KINGDOM HEARTS series, and now we’re excited to bring these games to even more players on PC via the Epic Games Store. I hope you enjoy experiencing these games on a new platform and reliving all the magic they have!”

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue first made its debut on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2017. Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) was later released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020, along with the rhythm game Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory for PC PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch later that year.

The Kingdom Hearts series is now available on PC via the Epic Games Store.