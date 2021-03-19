Square Enix to Focus on Final Fantasy VII Remake 2 After Intergrade

It looks like Square Enix will not be releasing anymore DLC after the PS5 release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. It sounds like they will be focusing on Final Fantasy VII Remake 2 instead.

Square Enix’s Tetsuya Nomura was interviewed by Famitsu and he says the Yuffie episode will be the only DLC released for Final Fantasy VII Remake. You can read his comments below as translated by RPG Site.

He said: “Sorting out the development environment on PS5 for Intergrade meant that moving on to developing the sequel was much smoother. We are now prioritizing the roadmap for completing the next game, so if we do need to think about more DLC then it will probably come after that is finished”.

This is to be expected as a lot of gamers will like to know when the full game will be finished. It will be a few more years down the track until we see the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake 2 though.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that Yuffie Is the only playable character in the new chapter. However, the character of Sonon will act as a support person during battles. He also confirmed that Yuffie will have new Materia and Summons in the new DLC too.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be released for the PS5 console on June 10th, 2021.