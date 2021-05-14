EA has announced that its upcoming dodgeball-inspired online versus game Knockout City will be free to try. The game’s developer has labeled a “dodgebrawler.” In the game, players try to pelt one another with dodgeballs across large colorful maps. Previously announced during a Nintendo Direct, the game will be launching on May 21st, a week from this article’s publishing time.

Upon Knockout City’s May 21st launch, the game will be free to play for its first 10 days. This free trial will be available across all of the platforms the game will appear on: the Xbox One, Xbox Series Sonsoles, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The demo period is being marketed as a festival of sorts, known as the Block Party. During this 10-day period, players will be given unrestricted access to the game with the ability to play as much as they want online. Access to certain characters and other content will also be available, as will the ability to unlock things in the game. For players interested in the game but not sure if they want to purchase it, the 10-day demo should provide more than enough time to decide and will allow progress to be carried over. For players who do decide to purchase the game during this period, a Block Barty bundle will also be available to purchase containing epic tier cosmetic items and in-game currency. You can read about the Block Party Festival in greater detail here.