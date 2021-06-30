Konami and Bloober Team Partner Up to Make Games

In news we weren’t expecting today, Konami and Bloober Team have announced their new partnership, where both companies have, “declared cooperation in the development of contents and the exchange of know-how.” We don’t know exactly what sort of games will come out of this, but fans of a certain dormant phycological-horror franchise may find this news interesting, to say the least.

A press release revealing the partnership between Konami and Bloober Team was published earlier today over on Bloober Team’s official website, and it didn’t explicitly state what fans should come to expect from the team-up between the two companies. We learned the two have, “signed a strategic cooperation agreement. It will include jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how.”

Of course, the vagueness of the release has fans speculating one of those “jointly developed selected contents” will be a new Silent Hill game. The long-dormant horror series has seen an increase in interest lately, to include a weird conspiracy theory involving Hideo Kojima and the possible existence of Silent Hills. Suffice to say, it’s been a rocky last decade for the Silent Hill franchise, and not everyone is enthused by the prospect of Bloober Team taking the reins.

The Medium wasn’t shy about its Silent Hill inspirations, yet the promising horror game ultimately sputtered out at the end. That, and its PC version was a bit of a mess at launch. Then again, Observer is a great horror game that tells a solid story, though it also suffered from some technical jank. Hell, most of Bloober Team’s games can be described as janky, but by no means are they a bad developer. A little hit-or-miss and somewhat middling, but I wouldn’t write them off just yet. We’ll see what this partnership between Bloober and Konami leads to when they are ready to share more.