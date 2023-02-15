Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For Arsenal & Dragon Blox, And A Popular Experience Will Soon Be On The Big Screen

It seems that gamers that love Roblox will have a new reason to turn on their television, as a specific experience is getting more attention than ever before. Not only will players have a chance to live in this world on their device of choice, but they’ll soon get an in-depth look at it on big and small screens.

We’ve also got some fresh new codes for gamers to use on their favorite experiences, giving some extra boosts when it comes to Arsenal and Dragon Blox, two amazing games that players have fallen in love with. Let’s get right into these codes, and find out which experience is getting turned into a television series!

All Arsenal Codes (February 2023)

Gamers looking for a fast-paced shooter on Roblox should be looking into Arsenal as soon as possible. Not only does it offer some polished gunplay, but unlockable cosmetics sweeten the pot even further.

All Arsenal Codes – Working

goodnight—Redeem to Teleport to Snowy Bridge area

All Arsenal Codes – Expired

All Dragon Blox Codes (February 2023)

Another day, another Anime game on Roblox. However, Dragon Blox is more than your standard experience, giving gamers the chance to get up close and personal with their favorite Dragon Ball characters and partake in epic battles alone or with their friends.

All Dragon Blox Codes – Working

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 —2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny (New)

—2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 —Rebirths, and 25 Gold Zenny

—Rebirths, and 25 Gold Zenny FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 — Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

— Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny FEB2023FREESKILLRESET! — Skill Resets

— Skill Resets FEB2023FREEREBIRTH! —2 Rebirths

—2 Rebirths 400MPLAYS! —3 Skill Resets and 2 Rebirths

—3 Skill Resets and 2 Rebirths 2023REBIRTH —5 Rebirths

—5 Rebirths GOLDCODE#2 —50 Gold Zenny

—50 Gold Zenny JAN2023FREEREBIRTH! —2 Rebirths

—2 Rebirths JAN2023FREESKILLRESET!—3 Resets

All Dragon Blox Codes – Expired

Creatures Of Soniaria Gets A Television Show

ROBLOX TV SHOWS!? WHAT… 🤯📺



A former Lucasfilm Executive (Star Wars) is turning ‘Creatures Of Sonaria’ into a television show.



They're also adapting the Roblox game "Twilight Daycare" into a television show as well.



SOURCE: https://t.co/Cyt1PwruLj pic.twitter.com/hqzhumpWga — KreekCraft (@KreekCraft) February 15, 2023

It looks like some big names are coming to bring this experience to life for a whole new audience. Creatures of Sonaria is getting a new television show, and while details are quite sparse at the moment, gamers can rejoice to know that their favorite game can be seen by a whole new group of people. What experience would you like to see turned into a TV show or movie next? I’m hoping for DOORS, myself!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.