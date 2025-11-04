Laura Loomer claims her work has had a ‘massive impact’ on the Pentagon. The actual reason she was credentialed reveals a humiliating truth

The Pentagon has approved media credentials for Laura Loomer, a right-wing activist, to cover President Trump’s Department of Defense. Loomer shared the news on social media Monday, calling it a win for her work in influencing government decisions.

Recommended Videos

According to The Hill, her approval is part of a bigger push by the Pentagon to give more access to conservative and alternative media outlets while making things harder for traditional news organizations.

When Loomer announced her new credentials, she bragged that her work has “had a massive impact on the landscape of personnel decisions within the Executive Branch, our intelligence agencies and the Pentagon.” She said this while celebrating her new ability to cover Defense Department news.

Pentagon loves alternative media over regular press

Earlier this fall, the Pentagon created a new set of rules for journalists who want to cover the department. The new rules make it much harder to get information and limit who can access the building. Many big news outlets have refused to agree to these terms.

The changes seem meant to push coverage toward outlets that support the administration while keeping out mainstream news organizations. Loomer getting credentials is part of this larger plan to bring in more conservative voices.

Loomer announced the news on X, writing: “I’m excited to announce that after a year of breaking the most impactful stories that pertain to our nation’s national security and rooting out deceptive and disloyal bad actors from the Department of War, I have joined the Pentagon Press Corps!”

I’m excited to announce that after a year of breaking the most impactful stories that pertain to our nation’s national security and rooting out deceptive and disloyal bad actors from the Department of War, I have joined the Pentagon Press Corps!



LOOMERED is now a credentialed… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 4, 2025

“LOOMERED is now a credentialed outlet at the Pentagon,” she continued.

“There is no denying that my investigative reporting has had a massive impact on the landscape of personnel decisions within the Executive Branch, our intelligence agencies and the Pentagon.”

Loomer has caused problems before by going after people who work with the president. Some Republicans have even spoken out against how much influence she seems to have over Trump.

Just last month, Loomer went after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. She was angry about his plan to let Qatar set up an air force facility in Idaho. She said there is not “a single Trump supporter who supports allowing Qatar to have a military base on US soil.” The Pentagon’s controversial new press policy has faced widespread rejection, even from conservative outlets.

News organizations that have been reporting on defense issues for many years are now being pushed out while activists like Loomer are being let in. This is happening as Trump has made aggressive foreign policy threats that have drawn international attention.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy