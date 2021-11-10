League of Legends Spinoff Hextech Mayhem Coming to Netflix, Switch, PC

The League of Legend universe is seeing an expansion in the form of a spin-off game by the name of Hextech Mayhem, and it is soon to come out on numerous platforms.

League of Legends is a popular MOBA game developed by Riot Games that has been up and running for more than 10 years. Season 11 of the game is nearing its end as the game prepares to transition into the next season to come for the multiplayer online battle arena. Riot Forge was created by Riot Games at the end of 2019 with the intention of creating all-in-one package games situated in the League of Legends universe, through collaboration with other Devs on such titles and publishing the completed product upon its fruition.

Hextech Mayhem will be the first game to hit digital shelves under such a format of the creative process. It is a rhythm runner that is set to release on the 16th of November, developed by Totally Choice and published by Riot Forge. The game is released with the intention of becoming available on the PC, the Nintendo Switch, and Netflix Games on mobile.

Zig, zag, blast, and groove your way across Piltover in Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story from developers @TotallyChoice, available on Nintendo Switch and PC on November 16th and coming soon to Netflix. Pre-order now at https://t.co/6At4ptwoPi 💥 pic.twitter.com/xsQPdTJ3QJ — Hextech Mayhem💥 (@RiotForge) November 9, 2021

The game is set in Piltover, a fictitious high-tech city, and will feature the League of Legends champion, Ziggs. An explosion and demolitions aficionado. It will essentially function as a 2d side-scrolling rhythm game, with players navigating Ziggs’ journey by tapping the corresponding buttons shown on the screen to the beats that are being played out in the background. Thus presenting the destruction and mayhem that Ziggs is causing to the landscapes of Piltover in the form of musical escapades.

One interesting thing to note about Netflix’s gaming platform is the fact that it will be offering the game for free to existing subscribers of Netflix at no extra cost. Though the question does remain as to when it is that Hextech Mayhem would release on said platform, which is yet to have an official release date.

This is not the first time that Riot’s collaborated with Netflix, seeing as their ventures with the growth of the League of Legends IP was one that is multi-medium. A few days ago Netflix has just launched a show by the name of Arcane, set in the city of Piltover but following the seemingly canonical lives of other champions.

As a result of the troubled and delayed launch of their other in-universe title, The Ruined King. It was hard not to be skeptical as to the future of Riot Forge and its ability to produce and publish games in a timely manner. Though Hextech Mayhem is not a big-budget title compared to any of the past projects that Riot has announced in regards to their attempt of creating a multi-medium IP. This can be seen as Riot taking more steps with taking their plans into full swing.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is set to release on the 16th of November for PC and the Nintendo Switch. It will also be available on Netflix Games at a later date.