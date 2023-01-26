Like a Dragon: Ishin! adds Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli as Special Guest Trooper Cards

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is nearing its release, and more excitement is surrounding the game than ever before. It’s meant to provide a complete overhaul of the original Japan-exclusive title, including new features and characters that weren’t present before. One notable feature is the addition of Trooper Cards, allowing players to use over-the-top skills during battles. As part of the game’s promotion, the developers at SEGA announced special “guest” cards that feature real-life celebrities. So far, Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli are the first Guest Trooper Cards to be revealed for Like a Dragon: Ishin!, with more to be revealed soon.

These celebrities are both featured in the game using their real names. This is notably different from the historical Japanese stylizations used by NPCs and even other Trooper Cards, owing to the emphasis on them being guests. Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli were announced as part of a free Like a Dragon: Ishin! DLC bundle available at launch. This bundle includes four other “Elite Generals” that have yet to be revealed.

Both of these guest characters have special moves associated with them. Omega’s card has the Essence of One-Winged Angel move, which increases the size of the player’s sword for a devastating spinning slash. Kohli’s card has the Essence of Firestorm move, allowing the player to unleash a massive orange blast in front of them. Interestingly, Kohli’s unique move is similar to others shown in previous trailers using Trooper Cards. It’s likely that these and other guest cards will be similar to other cards already in the game, possibly with some altered visuals or stronger stats.

This is not the first time the Yakuza series has enjoyed cameos from real-life people. Not all of them used their real names, but they played notable roles in sub-stories. It’s unlikely Omega and Kohli will share this distinction due to their cards being downloadable content. Even so, fans of these celebrities will surely enjoy using their special abilities to take down foes!

Like a Dragon: Ishin! will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 21, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023