When is the Release Date for Like a Dragon: Ishin?

Rejoice, Yakuza fans! The holy grail is finally almost upon us. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for what feels like centuries to finally get their hands on Ryu Ga Gotoku Ishin!, or Like A Dragon: Ishin!, and that time is almost upon us. Rebuilt from the ground up, fans overseas will get to experience this epic title for the first time with English Subtitles.

No longer will you need to break out a translator app, or follow along with a guide online to know what to do, as this game will be modernized with a new audience in mind. Using the Dragon Engine, fans are bound to be enthralled once more by the latest entry in the franchise, and we won’t need to wait very long to get our hands on it. Here’s when you’ll be able to enjoy this new title in the Yakuza franchise!

Like A Dragon: Ishin! Release Date

If you’re ready to jump into the world of Feudal Japan and see the world through the eyes of some familiar faces, you’ll only need to wait a little while longer. Coming to other regions around the world, rather than just Japan, you’ll be able to jump into the shoes of Kazuma Kiryu, or rather, Sakamoto Ryoma, and explore a beautifully recreated Bakumatsu Period town, you’ll just need to wait until February of 2023 to make this happen.

Thanks to the flexibility of the Dragon Engine, you’ll be able to enjoy this game on either your new PlayStation 5 or on the PlayStation 4, as well as Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Steam so as many fans as possible will be able to enjoy this amazing period piece. And with it being rebuilt from the ground up, you’ll have no problem enjoying this game in the best form it’s ever been in.

Yes, this is real life, no need to pinch yourself. Being able to jump directly into this title without needing to rely on a translation app, or a written guide is going to be an amazing experience, and unlike the most recent entry, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, you’ll be back to bringing the smack-down with real-time combat once more.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2022