Yakuza: Like a Dragon – All Available Jobs

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is unlike any Yakuza game before it. The turn-based battle system sticks out as a prime example of how the series is evolving. The new combat design incorporates a feature common with JRPGs: jobs.

Ichiban Kasuga and his team can all take on jobs to drastically change their fighting style and abilities. Jobs come in three different categories: character-specific, male, and female. Each character added to the crew comes preloaded with their own unique job. This selection cannot be applied to anyone else. The only limitations on the remainder are there gender designations. Ichiban cannot take on a female-only job. I know it’s 2020, but that’s how it is in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Jokes aside, there are a fair amount of jobs that can be assigned to Ichiban’s gang through Hello Work, assuming the appropriate level and stat conditions are met. If you don’t, keep progressing through the main story, take on substories, and grind out random encounters to boost the necessary areas.

Here’s the full rundown of jobs available.

Class Restriction Hero Ichiban Kasuga Homeless Yu Nanba Detective Koichi Adachi Junior Mistress Seako Mukuoda Hitman Joo-gi Han Mafia Tianyou Zhao Clerk Eri Kamataki Bodyguard Male Dancer Male Fortune Teller Male Riot Police Male Street Musician Male Host Male Wrecker Male Chef Male Devil Rocker (DLC) Male Hostess Female Night Queen Female Idol Female Dealer Female Matriarch (DLC) Female

The jobs listed can be leveled to Rank 99, but all associated job-specific abilities will be unlocked by Rank 28.

Now that you know what jobs are out there, waiting to wreak havoc on the streets of Yokohama, check out our guide on how to change jobs.