Little Nightmares II Demo Now Available

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Little Nightmares II to announce the arrival of a demo, which is now available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

The new demo for Little Nightmares II allows players to explore the Wilderness level, which as the name implies, involves making your deep into a spooky forest. This comes as quite a contrast to the original game – which took place entirely inside of a creepy underwater resort known as The Maw – and should be promising for those who have been hoping for more varied locations in Bandai Namco’s eerie sequel.

The trailer also shares that the game will be receiving PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades, though no exact release date has been shared as of yet. It does confirm, however, that those who purchase the PS4 and Xbox One versions will receive the update for free when it eventually launches later in 2021. What precisely these upgrades will entail is also yet to be seen, but it’s easy to assume that higher resolutions and improved visuals are on the table, of course.

Little Nightmares II is available to pre-order right away and will launch on February 11th on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.