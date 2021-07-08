Lost Judgment Getting Multiple Editions of the Game for Pre-Order

Lost Judgment has started taking pre-orders and the trailer revealed at Sony’s State of Play should’ve done well to get fans excited to do so. Available to pre-order today are three editions of Lost Judgment: Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe, and Digital Ultimate. As well as these three editions there are some things to know about Lost Judgment before buying.

For Xbox owners, Xbox Smart Delivery will be a feature of this game. For PlayStation 4/5 owners, there will be a free upgrade path from the PS4 to PS5 versions. For those that prefer physical games, the game can be pre-ordered with retailer specific bonuses at the usual brick and mortar shops like Gamestop, Wal-Mart, Best Buy, and others.

Standard Edition

Quick Start Support Pack – A pack of useful items to kickstart your investigation.

Digital Deluxe Edition - $69.99

Early Access starting September 21

Quick Start Support Pack

Detective Essentials Pack – Enhance Yagami’s tools of the trade with a wide variety of lifestyle and detective items.

School Stories Expansion Pack – Deepen your interactions with the school’s clubs with a set of items for each club activity.

Digital Ultimate Edition – $89.99

Early Access starting September 21

Quick Start Support Pack

Detective Essentials Pack

School Stories Expansion Pack

Story Expansion Pack - Introduces a new story set in Kamurocho and Ijincho.

Lost Judgment State of Play Trailer

Lost Judgment will release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate editions will be able to play the game early beginning on September 21st. Everyone else who purchases the game will be able to play it when Lost Judgment releases worldwide on September 24th, 2021.