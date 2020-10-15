Madden 21 released about a month and a half ago and definitely had some bugs upon launch. EA Sports has worked to try and patch those bugs since the release of the game. The latest patch for the game has now arrived with patch update 1.14 that is now available for all platforms. While this one doesn’t add anything major to the game, it focuses instead of more stability and usability of the game itself, which is nice to see. Check out below for all the details of what has been changed with update 1.14 in Madden 21.

Madden 21 Update 1.14 Patch Notes

Key Highlights:

General MUT & Franchise bug fixes

Gameplay Updates:

Resolved an issue with player-indicator flashing for Pass Lead abilities; Set Feet Lead and Pass Lead Elite was not giving consistent feedback when activating. Now the Star or X underneath the player will light-up appropriately when using these abilities.

Addressed an issue with receivers dropping the ball from late collisions by defenders. DEV NOTE: In these situations, the receiver would seem to have brought the ball in and secured it but the late collision from a defender would have the ball awkwardly dribble out of the receiver’s hand(s). We have now made the window for knocking the ball out from a normal collision smaller so defenders will no longer be able to knock the ball out so late.

Fixed an issue with defenders in man coverage not reacting appropriately to a receiver on a Bubble route in RPO plays.

Tuning to increase AI pass-rush on All-Pro and All-Madden skill levels. When AI pass rushers win their matchup, they will beat their block sooner.

Addressed an issue with left-handed QB always running option run plays to the left regardless of the designed run direction. DEV NOTE: We are aware that left-handed QB’s are also running the wrong direction on QB Power plays, and that fix will be in a future title update, as we were unable to squeeze it into this one.

Fixed an issue sometimes causing the ball to be incorrectly spotted on the 35-yard line when a kick returner would catch the ball right on the line at the back of the endzone.

Added logic for user-controlled ball carriers to be able to trigger fake-outs using basic ball carrier skill moves on Arcade, as opposed to only combo moves.

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Fixed and issue on the compare screen that showed the default X-factor on a player item

Adjusted how Solo Battle CPU teams are evaluated.

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates: Fixed an issue with users playing as a HB receiving temporary ratings boosts for QB related ratings Fixed an issue with some abilities appearing twice in the edit player screen

Franchise Updates: Fixed an issue with older, high OVR Free Agents being removed from the game before users have a chance to sign them Fixed an issue where players received Morale and Legacy changes during pre-season games



The Yard Updates:

Stability and reliability improvements

Presentation Updates: