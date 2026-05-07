One Epstein-linked billionaire investor was accused of a heinous crime against a teenager, and he approached federal judge to defend his ‘good name’

Leon Black, the billionaire investor currently facing accusations of sexual assault, took his legal defense to an unconventional level in 2024 by reaching out to a federal judge in a private effort to protect his reputation, The Guardian reported. The 74-year-old former CEO of Apollo Global Management, who has been named in a civil lawsuit by an accuser known as Jane Doe, sought to undermine her credibility directly through a series of private communications with US District Judge Jed Rakoff.

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This legal maneuver, which occurred outside of the public eye, ultimately played a significant role in a months-long proceeding that resulted in the reversal of a $2.5m award originally granted to Doe in a separate class action settlement. The case involves complex legal maneuvering that highlights the stark power imbalance often found in high-stakes litigation.

Jane Doe, who is now 40, has alleged that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and raped by Black at Epstein’s New York townhouse in 2002. While Black has denied these allegations, claiming he never met Doe and that his payments to Epstein were strictly for tax and estate planning, the legal battle has grown increasingly intense.

The private communications between Black’s legal team and Judge Rakoff reveal an extraordinary level of access

In a letter dated July 19, 2024, Black’s lawyers, Susan Estrich and Michael Carlinsky, presented an impassioned personal plea from the billionaire to the judge. In this message, Black portrayed himself as a victim, emphasizing the damage the allegations had done to his life and invoking the memory of his father, Eli Black, who died by suicide in 1975. The appeal centered on the concept of Shem Tov, a Hebrew term for a good name, which Black claimed he needed to preserve for the sake of his children and grandchildren.

The history between Judge Rakoff and the Black family adds a layer of irony to this interaction. As a young federal prosecutor, Rakoff was responsible for charging United Brands, the company led by Eli Black, for a bribery scheme involving the president of Honduras. While the current Judge Rakoff declined to comment on the personal message, the connection remains a stark detail in the timeline of these proceedings.

Epstein-linked billionaire accused of rape privately reached out to federal judge to defend his ‘good name’ #TheGuardian https://t.co/SdufOrISrh — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) May 6, 2026

The impact of these private interventions was significant. After receiving the letters from Black’s counsel and engaging in ex parte discussions with class counsel Brad Edwards, Judge Rakoff rescinded Doe’s $2.5m allocation from the JPMorgan class action settlement on July 31, 2024. He also removed her from the US Virgin Islands Mental Health Fund for Epstein survivors.

Although Doe was eventually granted a much smaller $200,000 settlement in August, the process left her feeling isolated and silenced. In a sealed declaration, Doe noted that Black’s team had access to the judge that she simply did not have, underscoring the systemic imbalance she faced.

The legal hurdles for Doe have not ended there. In a recent ruling, Judge Jessica Clarke, who is presiding over Doe’s civil lawsuit against Black, sanctioned both Doe and her former lawyer, Jeanne Christensen of the Wigdor firm. Judge Clarke cited serious misconduct, noting that Christensen had repeatedly lied to the court and that Doe had falsified certain sonogram images submitted as evidence. Despite these sanctions, Judge Clarke ruled that the underlying lawsuit against Black could proceed, meaning the billionaire is far from clear of the allegations.

The broader context of the Epstein scandal continues to loom over these proceedings. Black is scheduled to testify before the House oversight committee on June 26 as part of an investigation into Epstein’s sex-trafficking operations. Additionally, Senator Ron Wyden has been pushing for more transparency regarding Black’s financial ties to Epstein, alleging that the billionaire’s funds were used to support the trafficking ring. Black’s attorney, Susan Estrich, has dismissed these claims as politically motivated attacks, maintaining that the allegations against her client are entirely fabricated.

For Jane Doe, the process has been a grueling test of endurance. She has faced intense scrutiny, including a hostile cross-examination by Brad Edwards during a sealed hearing in March 2024. Despite the setbacks, the loss of legal counsel, and the public and private challenges to her story, Doe remains determined. As she stated, she began this journey seeking accountability, but the experience has forced her to navigate a system that she feels is often shaped by power and access rather than blind justice.

While her path forward is now one she must navigate largely on her own, she has made it clear that she is not done seeking the truth.

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