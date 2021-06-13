Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther War for Wakanda Expansion Coming Later this Summer

Marvel’s Avengers will add a new hero and map in the Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion later this summer, but not before a new Patrol Mode update is added to the experience. Over on Twitter we learned at least the month the expansion would drop, and it looks like the fans won’t have to wait long.

Today we learned the Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion will release sometime in August, shortly after the Patrol Mode update goes live. Explicit details weren’t shared during the Square Enix Presents E3 showcase, but we did get to see Patrol Mode in action and were given a cinematic trailer for Black Panther.

Patrol Mode looks to shake up Marvel’s Avengers stale endgame by adding the option to enter a zone and, well, Patrol it. Much like similarly named modes in Destiny 2 and other live-service games out today, Patrol Mode will allow players to explore a zone with friends to beat up foes, find secrets and loot caches for upgrades. To editorialize a bit, it looks like a rather safe update to Crystal Dynamic’s beleaguered game, but it’ll certainly give the endgame at least a small shot of adrenaline.

The Blank Panther: War for Wakanda expansion will add the titular hero and a new set of campaign missions set in the new Wakanda map. The expansion will be free to all who own the base game of Marvel’s Avengers, so even if you fell off the helicarrier it may be worth the revisit. Say what you will of the live-service side of Avengers, the campaign was a highlight.

Once we know the exact release dates for both Patrol Mode and Black Panther: War for Wakanda we’ll be sure to share them here. Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.