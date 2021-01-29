Marvel’s Avengers to Show-Off Hawkeye and Next-Gen Gameplay Next Month

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will make their next-gen debut later this year. First announced last year, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Marvel’s Avengers was supposed to launch around the same time the next-gen consoles arrived. But, due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic affecting development, the next-gen versions of Marvel’s Avengers was sadly pushed back to 2021. Well, we’re now a month into 2021 and we’ll be getting a first look at the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Marvel’s Avengers.

Get a glimpse of the future with our WAR TABLE Deep Dive: Hawkeye, premiering on February 16! We'll be showing:

🏹 Marvel's Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect

⏭️ PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Like our previous Deep Dive, this will be directly uploaded and not livestreamed. pic.twitter.com/3aD2H5ST1T — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 28, 2021

Today, the official Twitter account for Marvel’s Avengers tweeted the announcement of a new installment in their War Table video series, where they revealed that we’ll be getting our first look at the game on next-gen consoles next month, on February 16. In addition to the next-gen updates, we’ll also be getting a first look at new content that will star everyone’s favorite archer of the Marvel Universe, Hawkeye. It seems that Clint Barton has gotten mixed up with Maestro, An evil, alternate future version of The Hulk.

Despite Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ take on the Avenger’s sharing similarities to their big-screen counterparts, Hawkeye was M.I.A during the events of the main campaign of Marvel’s Avengers, with the 6th member slot being filled up by Ms. Marvel.

Marvel’s Avengers launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, 2020.