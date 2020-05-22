PlayStation introduced their own take on the Nintendo Direct style with their State of Play stream last year, the first of which brought us the surprising reveal of Marvel’s Iron Man VR. After a delay from its original mid-May release date, the game was recently announced to be coming in early July to PSVR. Now that has been followed up by the reveal of a special bundle for the game and the stealth drop release of a demo for the game.

This latest news game via the PlayStation Blog, which announced the PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR bundle for the first time. This bundle will include a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, two PlayStation Move controllers, a Marvel’s Iron Man VR physical disc, and a VR demo disc all for $349.99.

Some countries will have a smaller bundle with the game and two PlayStation Move controllers, but the US will only be getting the full scale bundle mentioned about. You can always import the other one if you want though.

On top of the bundle reveal, PlayStation also gave us a nice surprise with the stealth drop of a demo for the game, which is said to include:

“Malibu” tutorial mission

Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts

“Out of the Blue” Stark Jet gameplay mission

Flight Challenge optional mission

Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission

Playing the demo won’t just give you a glimpse at the game to see if you like it enough to purchase, but it will also reward players who play it with a special Molten Lava Armor Deco in the full game when you purchase it. Make sure to try out the demo today and pick up Marvel’s Iron Man VR when it releases exclusively for PSVR on July 3.