Marvel’s Midnight Suns Developers reveal plans for Microtransactions, Loot Boxes, and Cosmetics

After fans’ concerns, Firaxis Games has just clarified how Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be using microtransactions, and how the battle card system, as well as the cosmetics, will be affected in the process.

Replying to a Tweet earlier this month, Marvel’s Midnight Suns reveals that there won’t be loot boxes used in the game in any way. Microtransactions will not be used to sell cards, instead, they will only exist for purely cosmetic character skins that will not affect gameplay in any way.

This is such great news for fans. Video games that have any sort of card trading games embedded have notoriously used microtransactions to sell card packs, sometimes even randomized to incentivize players to spend even more attempting to win specific cards.

Hey folks, regarding our battle card system, there are no loot boxes in Marvel's @MidnightSuns or related microtransactions to get more cards (i.e. Gamma Coils). We will have purely cosmetic character skins for purchase that do not affect game balance in any way https://t.co/lHhdwbMpSZ — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) September 1, 2021

About Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was revealed in last month’s Gamescom Opening Night Live. This is a turn-based tactical RPG that will take place in the darker side of the Marvel Universe.

The game will feature multiple fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine, Iron Man, Ghost Rider, and Doctor Strange. Players however will be playing as Hunter, an ancient being that our marvel heroes have resurrected so she could take on the demoness Lillith.

Firaxis promises this is more than just XCOM with Marvel characters. Firaxis is attempting to represent the players with the ultimate Marvel Universe experience, where players get to live the true-to-life experience of getting to build relationships with other Marvel characters.

Players are expected and encouraged to better their relationships with other heroes. If you want Iron Man to be strong on your team, you will have to spend more time with him, even go on walks with him. Players will have to keep in mind who they want to fight alongside with, so they could choose to strengthen their relationships with them during their downtime.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is set to be released in March 2022.