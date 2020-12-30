Metro Last Light Redux Free on GOG to Close Out Winter Sale Promotion

Want a free game to cap off 2020? GOG is wrapping up their Winter Sale for the year, and as a finale the company is giving away a free copy of Metro Last Light Redux. There is no purchase necessary, simply head over to the online storefront, head to this page for the free game. There is no DRM, no activation required, or online connection required to play.

Originally released in August 2014, Metro Last Light continues the story of post-apocalyptic Moscow. The citizens are dug into the Metro tunnels below ground constantly on the defense from mutant monsters. This version of Metro Last Light includes all of the previously released downloadable content for the game. Which ends up being a pretty beefy single player FPS experience.

Back in 2014, developer 4A Games released a twin pack of dubbed the Metro Redux. This included Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light. If you’re curious about what you’re missing by not taking advantage of this free offer, you can check out our review of Metro Redux. Spoiler alert, we loved it… so go and snag this free copy of the game.

You’ll be able to get a free copy of Metro Last Light Redux until January 1st 2021 at 2 PM UTC.