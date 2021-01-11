Microsoft Unveils New Pulse Red Xbox Controller Color

In a post on the Xbox blog today, Microsoft unveiled the newest color in their long line of Xbox controller variants.

The Pulse Red Xbox Wireless Controller marks the fourth color in the lineup since the launch of Xbox Series X and offers players an aggressive new paint job to help compliment their shiny new hardware. As with the Shock Blue version released last year, the Pulse Red features an all-red top-case and a stark white backcase for a visually attractive contrast, even going so far as to color the ABXY buttons red to show its dedication to one of the world’s boldest colors.

In terms of functionality, however, the Pulse Red remains entirely identical to the other Series X controllers by providing a USB-C port, dedicated share button, 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom, and textured dot pattern on the back to enhance grip. Additionally, as a nifty bonus for those interested in the newest variant, Microsoft is including a 14-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in select markets.

The Pulse Red Xbox Wireless Controller will retail for $64.99 when it launches February 9, 2021 in most markets. If you’re in China, though, the controller will be available starting tomorrow, January 21.