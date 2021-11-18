Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 Releases on November 30

Minecraft has grown exponentially over its illustrious history of splendour building delight. Now Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part II’s release date has been revealed and players have been flocking to the various dedicated Minecraft communities scattered across the sea of Redstone internet links; there is something for everyone in the community and the latest update will bring some of the brightest and best additions to the experience. If you’re looking to delve into some new worlds before the launch of the update, there is a vast arrange of new unique seed generated content to discover, take a look at another guide here.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part II coming November 30th

The Caves and Cliffs update launched this year to players for the first part of the update which brought a host of new changes to the experience of the game. New mobs were brought to the game such as the glow squids, goats, and even amphibious axolotls all added to the diverse collection of mobs in the game. Minecraft Caves and Cliffs appears to strive to bring a new layer of fresh paint to the decade-old game. Minecraft has officially been out for ten years exactly as of the time of writing.

It was revealed in an official blog post that Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part II will be released on the 30th of November for players across the world. The second part of the update will bring a new look and feel to the mountains and caves you enjoy exploring and alongside this major change, there will even be candles added to the experience. Yes…candles! A long-requested item that players have wanted within the game. Ore veins are also larger, terrain generation has been delightfully altered, and the mountains themselves have grown in size for some of their peaks. There will be other features and additions that have been added however ‘archaeology, bundles, and goat horns’ have all been postponed to be included in future updates instead.

It is clear to see that this update is something that many players have been waiting on for a long time. Be sure to get your new Minecraft launcher ready for the latest update and check out this list of fixes if it happens to be crashing for you and it will also talk you through the process of installing it. The Halloween season has now been completed and it’s now time to indulge yourself in snowy mountain peaks in the latest Minecraft update.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Seris X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, IOS, Android, and many more platforms.