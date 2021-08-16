Game News

Minecraft Dungeons Will Be Fully Free for One Week on the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play the full game for free starting August 18

August 16th, 2021 by Elliott Gatica

Nintendo’s Online subscription service doesn’t offer the biggest incentives compared to their competitors like Sony or Microsoft with their online subscriptions. Sure we’ll get the occasional update to the NES and SNES game libraries with online play functionality, but other aspects of the online service are just passable.

However, with the sporadic updates, there aren’t really set schedules or anything to really look forward to within a specific time frame. 

Nintendo just announced that Minecraft Dungeons, a game that came out last year on all major platforms, will be free starting August 18. The full game will be free up until August 24, 11:59 PM PST. It received above average reviews, mostly being critiqued on the fact that its content can run dry rather quickly. 

With Diablo II’s early access beta kicking off strong and reigniting players’ interest in the bird’s-eye view RPG genre, this is the next best thing at least for Nintendo Switch owners to partake in. You will need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to download the entire game at no additional cost. 

Yes, that’s right. It’ll be the entire game for a week. Just open up the eShop on your Switch and select the Nintendo Switch Online section on the left hand side of the menu. It’ll then direct you to Game Trials, where you can then opt to download the game. You can also do this by looking up the game and selecting the Game Trial download option.

A week may be just enough to complete the game in its entirety, even with a bit of a heavy schedule. Minecraft Dungeons can be played online with others as well during this trial period, along with its DLC — if purchased. 

Save data will not be deleted, so if this trial has convinced you to buy the game, you won’t lose any progress. Minecraft Dungeons will be free starting August 18 for Nintendo Switch Online users. It can be preloaded ahead of the date so you can start playing it day one.

You can check our review of Minecraft Dungeons by clicking here. Additionally, see more about Nintendo’s Game Trials program by clicking here.

 

