The Twitter feed attached below will give you a quick rundown on the incentives and rewards players will get for pre-ordering/purchasing one of the three special edition packs that will be available soon. The titles of each version are as follows: The Standard edition, The MVP Edition, and The Digital Deluxe Edition. It also appears that the digital deluxe edition will include some incredible artwork created by famous manga artist Takashi Okazaki!

Catch up on the latest MLB The Show 22 version details with one handy image. Learn more here: https://t.co/R5fzVf3Yca pic.twitter.com/6Q3oeOMgMM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 2, 2022

At this point it certainly does not take a detective to tell you that Los Angeles Angels star player and American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, nicknamed “Shotime,” is the cover athlete for every current version. This decision comes with very little controversy as Ohtani had an incredibly standout previous season setting records and setting the MLB world on fire. All that said there is always the chance that Shotime will not be the only cover athlete for the duration of MLB The Show ’22.

There was some buzz about a potential edition featuring Derek Jeter. While there is certainly no proof that this will actually come to pass. Last year, there was a Jackie Robinson Edition that was separate from the covers that featured San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. This can certainly lead us to assume that the cover athlete could change later on for a separate edition, but it is clear that for now Shotime will be running the show.