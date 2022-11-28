Modern Warfare 2 Fans Are Unsure About the Game’s Future

Modern Warfare 2 players have been eager to get more content for the multiplayer version of the game. On November 16, the developers released Warzone 2, the new DMZ game mode, and Modern Warfare 2’s season one, adding more content to the base game alongside some changes and tweaks to the game. Many users are not happy with the current state of the game and Modern Warfare 2’s future according to its season one roadmap, comparing the amount of content past titles have gotten.

On November 27, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post sharing the troubled future he believes Modern Warfare 2 is. Many players are still commenting on the Reddit thread, with more than one thousand upvotes and almost one thousand comments. According to the Reddit user, Modern Warfare 2’s future will go stale quickly because of the lack of new content with the launch of season one. The Reddit user stated that two new maps are not enough to keep players interested and that giving players maps featured in past titles does not suffice the need for new content.

The Reddit user also stated that the lack of content and Skill Basedmatchmaking is why he is only playing DMZ now. The post has more than one thousand upvotes, so is safe to say the community agrees with these statements and feels the same about Modern Warfare 2’s current state.

Along the Reddit post, many players have expressed their frustration with the current map pool. Stating that one of the best maps in the game’s beta, Museum, is no longer available. Saying that Museum will be another map that players will remember in a few years as the map everyone loved but disappeared without an official reason.

Some players compared Modern Warfare 2’s season one launch with Battlefield 2042’s. Stating that even though Modern Warfare 2’s season one lacks content, it launched after the game came out compared to the eight months Battlefield 2042’s players had to wait.

On the other hand, Warzone 2 players have been very excited about the game’s launch and all the new changes and improvements from the prequel. So far, the game has been well-received by fans of Warzone Caldera.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022