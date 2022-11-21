Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Curious About This Missing Character From the Campaign

Although some Call of Duty fans are not concerned about the game’s campaigns, some players like the gritty and dark narrative that started with Modern Warfare 2019, and in Modern Warfare 2, the developers kept the same aesthetic and tone, keeping players’ interested in what is to come in future titles. Many characters from Modern Warfare 2019 came back in this new title, but Alex, a fan-favorite character, did not come back, and players are asking about him.

On November 20, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post asking about one character that did not come back for Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign. According to the Reddit user, Modern Warfare 2 players did not get any update on Alex’s story and where he is in Modern Warfare 2’s events, leaving many players wondering what will happen with the character in the next sequel.

Many players have been speculating about the character’s future in the franchise, and some fans stated that maybe he comes back in Modern Warfare 3 as a mole in Makarov’s organization. This is one of the most interesting theories about the character’s future, and many players agree that this may be one of the best choices for the character and the next game’s plot.

Other users believe Alex will be the first character that will be killed in the next game, setting up the villain early on in the sequel to Modern Warfare 2.

The last time fans saw Alex in Modern Warfare 2019 was before detonating a charge on Farah’s orders. After detonating said charge, Alex is presumed dead until Modern Warfare 2019’s Season 3. In which the character comes back in a cinematic meeting again with Ghost.

For all we know, we could get hints at Alex’s future in the franchise from the DLC content announced by Treyarch a while ago. Players are excited about what will happen with the character and if he will be the first named death in the reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022