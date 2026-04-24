Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore avoided jail for the assault on his ex-assistant, but she is now sharing a heartbreaking secret from their affair

Paige Shiver is opening up about a deeply personal and painful chapter of her life that occurred during her tenure working alongside former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore. In a recent interview that aired on Good Morning America, Shiver revealed that she became pregnant during the years-long, inappropriate relationship she maintained with the married father.

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This news adds another layer of complexity to a situation that has already seen Moore lose his career and face significant legal consequences. The medical circumstances surrounding the pregnancy were incredibly difficult. Shiver shared that the pregnancy was complicated by Pompe disease, a rare genetic disorder. According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases, this condition can cause severe heart issues and skeletal muscle weakness, with a life expectancy of less than two years if left untreated.

According to People, Shiver explained that medical professionals advised her that continuing the pregnancy would not be a healthy or right choice. During her interview, she admitted that she did want to keep the baby, but she ultimately followed the medical guidance she received. She noted, “Multiple doctors and experts told me that it wouldn’t be right or healthy for me to keep the baby.”

Moore skipping jail for home invasion is a letdown

Shiver further alleged that Moore was aware of both the pregnancy and her subsequent decision to terminate it. When she discussed his reaction with her, she claimed, “He said, ‘You have to do what’s right for your body.'” Reflecting on the totality of their relationship, which began when she was an intern in 2022 and continued after she was promoted to his executive assistant in 2024, Shiver expressed a significant shift in perspective.

While she believed she was in love at the time, she now views the dynamic differently. She remarked, “Back then, I did, but obviously looking back at things and really reflecting on what happened, what was happening, that’s not love at all.” The power imbalance inherent in their professional relationship was a major factor, as Shiver noted that Moore held total control over her career, stating, “He could fire me in a second.”

This tension eventually culminated on December 10, 2025, when Shiver reported Moore to the University of Michigan. That same day, the university terminated Moore from his role as head coach, citing evidence that he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The situation escalated dramatically on the day of his firing. Following the report, Shiver alleged that Moore arrived at her home, leading to a frightening confrontation.

She described the moment he entered her residence, saying, “All of the sudden I hear footsteps and they’re getting closer and louder, so I’m like, ‘C***.’ So I run to my door to try to lock it.” She continued, “He barges in and he’s standing this close to me and he said, ‘You ruined my life, why would you do this to me?’ And I started backing up and he starts following me.”

Shiver described fearing for her life during the encounter, noting that Moore, who is 6’4″, entered with his hood up and began grabbing butter knives. This incident led to his arrest and subsequent legal charges, including home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. Reports from that day indicate that a 911 call was placed at approximately 4:14 PM, with the caller alleging that a male was in the house attacking her and had been stalking her for months.

Moore was eventually sentenced on April 14. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors and received 18 months of probation, along with a $1,000 fine. The judge opted against incarceration at that time, though he warned that “all bets are off” if the terms of the probation were violated. Shiver has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with this outcome, stating, “I think he should have gotten more punishment for what he did.”

Her legal team, Andrew M. Stroth and Steven A. Hart, also expressed their disapproval, arguing that the sentence failed to reflect the severity of the unlawful entry and the aggressive nature of the attack. In response to the recent developments and the conclusion of the legal proceedings, Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, provided a brief statement saying, “Sherrone Moore has closed this chapter.” Shiver’s decision to speak out underscores the lasting impact of the events that ended Moore’s tenure as head coach of the Wolverines.

Moore had stepped into the head coaching position in 2024, taking over for Jim Harbaugh, but his time in that role was cut short by these events.

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