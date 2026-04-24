Former NFL star DeSean Jackson sued for ‘gang mentality’ at Delaware State, but he is now speaking out about the ‘culture’ he actually built

Former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson is currently facing a lawsuit alleging that he fostered an unsafe environment at Delaware State University, where he serves as the head football coach. According to Fox News, the legal action comes from a former player, Malachi Biggs, who claims he was severely injured during a locker room incident that occurred on November 19.

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According to the complaint, Biggs was assaulted by a teammate named Anthony Hebert, an attack that resulted in the player being knocked unconscious and losing at least a dozen teeth. This is a heavy situation for a program that just wrapped up its first season under Jackson with an 8-4 record. The allegations against Jackson are quite serious, as the lawsuit claims he promoted a locker room culture that relied heavily upon the use of gang-associated slang and a gang-associated mentality.

Beyond the specific incident involving Biggs, the complaint suggests that Jackson and his staff encouraged a range of dangerous behaviors, including crimes, assaults, harassment, and hazing. The document further alleges that Jackson failed to implement proper discipline for violent players, and it goes as far as to claim that he eventually hired Hebert to be part of the coaching staff.

Losing a dozen teeth in a locker room is a total nightmare

Jackson has officially responded to these claims through a statement posted to Instagram. He is pushing back against the characterization of his leadership, clearly stating that he has never fostered or encouraged any violent environment. In his post, Jackson wrote, “I take the safety, well-being, and development of every student-athlete in the Delaware State University football program seriously.”

He continued by saying, “I have never fostered or encouraged hazing, bullying, or any violent environment, and that has never been the culture I have worked to build.” Because the situation is currently under legal review, Jackson noted that he will not be commenting further on the specifics of the case.

A football player at Delaware State University is suing the school and head coach DeSean Jackson for an alleged assault on campus that left the player with serious injuries.



The lawsuit claims the Eagles legend and the HBCU failed to discipline a football player who assaulted… pic.twitter.com/W8xSQYumWv — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) April 23, 2026

He emphasized that his primary focus has always been on creating a positive, respectful place for student athletes to train, compete, grow, and pursue their college dreams. These allegations of a toxic culture follow a similar legal battle where a former high school football player alleged racial harassment and abuse by two head coaches.

Before his transition into coaching at the collegiate level, Jackson was a household name in the NFL. He spent his career as a dynamic playmaker known for his incredible speed and ability to stretch the field. He played for six different teams throughout his professional journey, but he is perhaps most synonymous with the Philadelphia Eagles. It was with the Eagles that he earned all three of his Pro Bowl selections.

Fans will likely remember his legendary punt return for a touchdown as time expired to complete a massive fourth-quarter comeback against the New York Giants. That specific play is often cited as one of the most exciting moments in his career. His time in the league was defined by high-impact plays, as he led the NFL in yards per reception four separate times. His career path took him through several organizations, including a second stint with the Eagles that began in March 2019.

During that return, he made an immediate splash in Week 1 against the Washington Redskins by catching eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Those scores were significant because they pushed his career total for touchdown receptions over 50 yards to 31, allowing him to pass Randy Moss in the record books. Following his time in Philadelphia, Jackson played for the Los Angeles Rams, where he caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford in a win against the Buccaneers.

Though he was released by the Rams in November 2021, he remained on the active roster during the season and was ultimately awarded a Super Bowl ring. He later joined the Las Vegas Raiders in November 2021 and eventually signed with the Baltimore Ravens in October 2022, becoming the oldest active receiver in the league at that time. He officially retired as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in November 2023 after signing a one-day contract.

Before taking the head coaching job at Delaware State, Jackson served as an offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson Classical High School in Long Beach, California, which is near his hometown.

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