Colorado’s funeral industry was mired with corpse abuse allegations, and now it is facing a huge change

The Colorado funeral industry is undergoing a massive transformation following a string of horrific scandals, with the latest chapter closing as a former funeral home owner faces her final sentencing. On April 24, 2026, Carie Hallford is set to appear before District Judge Eric Bentley in Colorado Springs to receive a prison sentence ranging from 25 to 35 years, KJCT8 reported.

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This hearing follows a plea agreement related to the abuse of nearly 200 corpses at the Return to Nature funeral home, a case that has fundamentally shifted how the state oversees the mortuary business. Carie Hallford served as the public face of the business, interacting directly with grieving families, while her ex-husband, Jon Hallford, handled the physical operations at a facility in Penrose. In 2023, neighbors in Penrose reported a foul odor coming from the building, which led authorities to discover bodies piled up in a bug-infested, room-temperature environment.

Much like the Pennsylvania true crime story from January this year, the scene here was also described as horrific, with some remains left to decompose for up to four years. Jon Hallford, who was sentenced in February 2026, received a 40-year prison term for his role in the abuse, with family members of the victims labeling him a monster during his hearing.

The impact on these families has been devastating

Crystina Page, whose son David died in 2019, expressed deep frustration with the legal process and the plea agreements. She noted that while Jon was the primary actor in the physical storage of the bodies, Carie was the one who enabled the behavior. Page and other affected families were promised cremated remains that turned out to be fake, leaving them with no closure after entrusting their loved ones to the funeral home. Kelly Schloesser, another victim of the fraud, stated that she apologizes to her mother every day for trusting the Hallfords after discovering that her mother’s body had been left to decompose.

The Return to Nature case is unfortunately not an isolated incident in Colorado. For years, the state held a reputation for having some of the most lax regulations in the country. Blanca Eberhardt, a licensed funeral director with experience in other states, noted that there was a long-standing joke in the industry that if you lost your license elsewhere, you could simply move to Colorado to continue practicing. This environment allowed for a variety of criminal behaviors to flourish.

Corpse abuse cases force changes on Colorado's scandal-plagued funeral industry https://t.co/z3TNcTOrhr — CTV News (@CTVNews) April 24, 2026

Just months before the Penrose discovery, a mother and daughter in Montrose were sent to federal prison for selling body parts and providing fake ashes to clients. In 2024, authorities in Denver found a woman’s body kept in a hearse for two years, alongside the cremated remains of at least 30 other people. Additionally, in 2025, state inspectors found 24 decomposing bodies behind a hidden door at a funeral home in Pueblo.

These repeated scandals forced state lawmakers to act, leading to the adoption of a mandatory industry licensing system and routine inspections. Sam Delp, who directs the Division of Professions and Occupations for the state Department of Regulatory Agencies, acknowledged that Colorado was previously the only state in the country that did not regulate funeral homes. He noted that the new changes have finally moved Colorado into the middle of the pack regarding regulatory standards.

Matt Whaley, president of the Colorado Funeral Home Directors Association, believes the public is becoming more cautious as a result of these revelations. He pointed out that families are now more frequently requesting to be present for cremations to ensure the process is handled with the dignity they expect.

Building back trust is now the primary goal for legitimate professionals in the state. Whaley emphasized that restoring the reputation of funeral directors will require working hard one family at a time. The transition to a regulated industry marks a significant departure from the past, where the lack of oversight allowed the Hallfords to operate with total impunity.

As the state moves forward, the focus remains on ensuring that such egregious abuse never happens again. The Hallfords, who are already serving time for federal fraud charges related to pandemic-era aid, will be barred from ever working in the funeral industry again, marking a permanent end to their involvement in the trade. For the families affected, the sentences serve as a necessary, if painful, step toward accountability.

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