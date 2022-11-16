Modern Warfare 2 Players Can Now Choose Different Tier 1 Modes

Modern Warfare 2 players received a pleasant surprise when they finished updating for Season One. Many fans are complaining about the weapon skin changes while others are trying to unlock the new weapons, but a small crowd is excited about the game mode they have been waiting for since the game’s launch.

On November 16, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit shared a discovery regarding a new game mode that came to Modern Warfare 2. According to the Reddit user, the Tier 1 game mode is live, and players will be able to choose what specific Tier 1 mode they want to play.

Now players can choose if they want to queue up for Tier 1 Deathmatch, Domination, Free for All, or Search & Destroy if they want. The fans’ feedback has been more than positive, gathering more than two thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. Most of them thanked the developers for their contribution to their experience.

These have been one of the few times in which the Call of Duty fanbase agrees and praise the developers. Many posts across social media feature dozens of complaints and criticism about Modern Warfare 2, and everyday players find new problems and reasons to hate the game, so finding a relatively positive post about the game is shocking to say the least.

Besides the lack of Combat Records and the Santa Sena map, players were heavily complaining about the Tier 1 game mode missing from Modern Warfare 2, and now fans of the game mode can start experiencing the fierce and immersive experience that the Tier 1 game mode offers.

All in all, Modern Warfare 2 players should have plenty of content to enjoy this holiday season. Season One, along with Warzone 2 and the new DMZ game mode, will keep players entertained for a while. Modern Warfare 2 Season One also brought some new weapon camos, so even the players who managed to level up all the weapons have something to look forward to.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022